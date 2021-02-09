‘Tragic’: Sister of man accused of killing father in East Bridgewater says he struggled with mental health issues

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The grief-stricken daughter of a 70-year-old man who authorities say was found murdered in East Bridgewater on Monday says her brother, who has been arrested in connection with the crime, has struggled with mental health issues.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Cedar Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim suffering from apparent head trauma and pronounced him dead, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation led detectives to a home in Brockton, where Stephen Walcott, 42, was arrested on charges of murder and violating a restraining order.

Walcott appeared Tuesday in Brockton District Court, where prosecutors told the judge that a dumbbell was used in the brutal attack on his father.

Through tears, Lisa Walcott identified Stephen as her brother and said that her father was the victim

“My dad will be with me forever,” she told 7NEWS at the scene. “He’s just the best, he’s the best guy, you know. He would do anything for anybody. And he’s just not gone. He’s still here.”

Lisa said her brother suffered from a mental illness and that the family tried to get him help.

“My dad loved him so much…My dad didn’t do anything wrong. It was just my brother’s mental illness that got ahold of him,” Lisa explained. “It’s totally tragic.”

Stephen’s attorney told the court that his client has been hospitalized at a mental health facility since June 2020 and that he was out on bail stemming from another incident involving his father.

Investigators called the incident isolated and said there was no threat to the public.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)