Trailer fire prompts lane closure on I-90 in Western Massachusetts

WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - A trailer fire prompted a lane closure on Interstate 90 eastbound in Western Massachusetts on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported vehicle fire at the Warren and Brimfield town line found flames coming from the back of a car carrier trailer.

State police shut down the right lane of the highway as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

