WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A trailer carrying two cars rolled over Wednesday on 290-E in Worcester shortly after 5 a.m., and the vehicle towing it fled the scene.

Only the right lane was moving, and drive times had built up by 40 to 45 minutes.

“Troopers did not locate the vehicle hauling the trailer before it overturned or the operator,” authorities said in a statement. “State Police will investigate their whereabouts and the cause of the crash.”

Westbound lanes on the highway were not affected.

Detours are expected to be put in place.

