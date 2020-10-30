Trailer for new Michael Bay thriller shows world in year 4 of lockdown as mutated strain of COVID wreaks havoc

(WHDH) — A newly released trailer for the first feature film to be made during the pandemic, “Songbird,” imagines a dystopian reality where a frightening COVID mutation has forced the world into a fourth year of lockdown.

Michael Bay’s thriller is set in 2024 and features K.J. Apa and Sofia Carson, who play a couple that has been separated by the pandemic in a world that is living under marital law.

COVID-23 — a new strain of coronavirus — attacks the brain and has exacted more than 8,400,000 deaths in a single year.

Thermal scans are required and results alert the authorities of infected people, who are then forced into quarantine camps.

Apa is immune to the deadly pathogen and finds hope and love with Carson. He desperately tries to save her after she is believed to have become infected.

The film also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore.

