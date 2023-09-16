ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A train and a car collided in Andover Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

Crews responded to Pearson Street near Essex Street at the railroad tracks, where a car can be seen crumpled and smashed. By noon, the car had been towed.

No further details were immediately available, including if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

