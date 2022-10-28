STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A train and a car have collided on Route 27 in the area of Porter and Canton streets, Stoughton Police said.

SKY7HD captured the scene, and the car involved was visibly smashed in its front.

Police said there will be road closures in the area for the next several hours as they work and clean up the scene. Police have only reported minor injuries.

Stoughton Line trains will start and end at Canton Center until further notice, with a shuttle bus replacing the rest of the route.

