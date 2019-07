FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews in Foxborough worked to extinguish a fire on a cargo train early Monday morning.

Crews relocated the train to the North Street crossing for easier access to the burning car around 4:30 a.m.

It is unclear what may have sparked the flames.

