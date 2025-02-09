SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning crash between two trains in Somerville on Sunday has forced buses to replace service on a stretch of Green Line, officials said.

Around 12:30 a.m., a Green Line train with five passengers aboard struck a stationary train that was out of service and had no passengers at East Somerville Station, according to an MBTA spokesman.

One passenger reported a neck injury and was taken to Mass. General Hospital.

All four Green Line operators was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were conscious and alert.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between North Station and Medford/Tufts Station while the NTSB investigates.

The Federal Transit Administration was notified of the incident.

In a statement, a T spokesman said, “The MBTA apologizes to Green Line customers who are impacted by the disruption in service, following a late night incident involving two trains.”

