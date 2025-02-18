LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Gilson Road in Littleton is back open after it was closed for hours Tuesday following a three-car train derailment.

Littleton police said they were “told the train is carrying printer paper and no hazardous materials”.

CSX worked quickly to get the train back on the tracks.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

