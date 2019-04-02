BOSTON (WHDH) - A train that derailed near North Station Tuesday caused delays on several Commuter Rail lines during the morning commute.

Rockport Train 102 departed Rockport at 5:48 a.m. before derailing about a half-mile north of Boston Sand & Gravel.

Passengers were told the train derailed because the engine fell off the tracks.

A smaller train arrived and pulled the disabled train into the station around 8:15 a.m.

This was the same train to Boston that was canceled Monday morning.

The derailment has resulted in a speed restriction, causing delays for trains on the Newburyport, Rockport, and Haverhill lines.

No injuries have been reported.

Conductor, crew working to repair the issue. Passengers were told we “derailed” because the “engine fell out.” Same train to Boston was canceled yesterday. pic.twitter.com/32CQBwCzE3 — Owen Boss (@OVVenBoss) April 2, 2019

They’ve cut power to our car while they work out the repairs. pic.twitter.com/orThK32Jlb — Owen Boss (@OVVenBoss) April 2, 2019

Another inbound commuter rail train has just slowly rolled past us with bells sounding. Power still off. pic.twitter.com/KYGtwEYtZU — Owen Boss (@OVVenBoss) April 2, 2019

Transit police officer just got on, asked if there were any injuries, told us they’re going to disconnect the engine and have another train pull us in to North Station. pic.twitter.com/Rpw2NtdGcJ — Owen Boss (@OVVenBoss) April 2, 2019

We’ve been disconnected, you can see the engine is a bit lopsided pic.twitter.com/Qd3wWrajgD — Owen Boss (@OVVenBoss) April 2, 2019

The engine that pulled us in pic.twitter.com/sWbQmWHm1c — Owen Boss (@OVVenBoss) April 2, 2019

