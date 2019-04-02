BOSTON (WHDH) - A train that derailed near North Station Tuesday caused delays on several Commuter Rail lines during the morning commute.
Rockport Train 102 departed Rockport at 5:48 a.m. before derailing about a half-mile north of Boston Sand & Gravel.
Passengers were told the train derailed because the engine fell off the tracks.
A smaller train arrived and pulled the disabled train into the station around 8:15 a.m.
This was the same train to Boston that was canceled Monday morning.
The derailment has resulted in a speed restriction, causing delays for trains on the Newburyport, Rockport, and Haverhill lines.
No injuries have been reported.
