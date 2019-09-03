Train fire spreads to roof of MBTA Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A train fire spread to the roof of a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority maintenance facility in Somerville Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to the Commuter Rail Maintenance Facility, just north of North Station, around 6 a.m. began battling the flames as plumes of white smoke billowed into the air.

No additional information has been released.

Working fire now on Somerville Box 1443 for 70 rear 3rd Av, the Boston Engine Terminal: @CambridgeMAFire Squad 2 & Division 2 are responding to the fire. Engine 5 & Ladder 1 en route to cover in Somerville. https://t.co/8ZkWZHPR4V — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 3, 2019

