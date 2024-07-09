BOSTON (WHDH) - Train service resumed along the MBTA Red Line Tuesday after a piece of maintenance equipment derailed near Park Street station, prompting hours of disruptions during the morning commute.

The derailment happened near 4:45 a.m. on a northbound track, according to an MBTA spokesperson. While no one was injured, the incident damaged the third rail in the area.

“The MBTA apologizes to Red Line riders affected by this morning’s incident involving a piece of track maintenance equipment,” said T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo. “MBTA crews are working diligently to restore train service as soon as possible.”

The T first announced disruptions near 5:30 a.m. In the hours that followed, more than 50 shuttle buses ferried passengers between Harvard and Broadway stations. The T said buses were not servicing Downtown Crossing.

The MBTA said the track maintenance equipment had been re-railed and moved as of around 8:30 a.m.

In an update shortly before 10 a.m., Pesaturo said repairs were complete and power was being restored.

The T said trains were up and running by 10:10 a.m.

Following standard protocol, the T said it notified the state Department of Public Utilities and the Federal Transit Administration of Tuesday morning’s derailment.

Though the cause of the derailment remained under investigation, officials said it happened while crews were moving materials and equipment to prepare for an upcoming 16-day partial service shutdown along the Red Line.

The shutdown will run from July 13 to July 28, impacting stations between Kendall/MIT and Alewife. The shutdown will extend to Park Street station on weekends and weekday evenings. Shuttle buses will replace trains while crews complete track work.

In addition to shuttles, the T announced its Bus Route 77 will be fare-free within Cambridge during the shutdown.

T officials have encouraged riders to use Fitchburg Line Commuter Rail trains, offering fare-free service between Porter station and North Station and promising an extra weekday “shuttle train” between North Station and Porter.

With the shuttle train, the T on its website says it will have Commuter Rail options every 30 minutes in the area during the Red Line partial shutdown.

Planned track work will aim to help alleviate speed restrictions along the Red Line, according to the T.

Outside the Red Line, officials are also planning maintenance projects on the Green Line and Needham and Haverhill Commuter Rail lines this month.

Still dealing with delays, riders shared their reactions.

“There were a lot of people just streaming onto the shuttle buses,” said one person in Harvard Square.

“There’s nothing much I can do about it but it is kind of frustrating, for sure,” the same person said.

Commuter Rob Johnston said “It’s infuriating.”

“What other service are you expected to pay full price for that just breaks down this consistently,” he said. “Something needs to change. I’m going to be late for work. It’s like 90 degrees outside. It’s frustrating.”

