‘Hoax device’ found in Lawrence prompts large police response, suspension of train service

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Train service was temporarily suspended in Lawrence Wednesday night as police investigated reports of a suspicious package.
Massachusetts Bay Transit police and state police worked in conjunction with local authorities to assess the situation after the package was discovered behind 65 Merrimack Street and determined the device was a “hoax,” according to posts on the Lawrence police department’s Twitter page.
Police say there was no threat to the public.
Transit police will continue the investigation.
No further information has been released.
