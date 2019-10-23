‘Hoax device’ found in Lawrence prompts large police response, suspension of train service

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Train service was temporarily suspended in Lawrence Wednesday night as police investigated reports of a suspicious package.

Massachusetts Bay Transit police and state police worked in conjunction with local authorities to assess the situation after the package was discovered behind 65 Merrimack Street and determined the device was a “hoax,” according to posts on the Lawrence police department’s Twitter page.

Police say there was no threat to the public.

Transit police will continue the investigation.

No further information has been released.

UPDATE ! The device has been declared a hoax device. There was no the threat to the public. The investigation into the incident will be conducted by the MBTA Transit Police Department. pic.twitter.com/bWSQpYtmJn — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) October 23, 2019

LPD along with the MBTA Transit Police and MA State Police are investigating a suspicious package in the rear of 65 Merrimack St. As a precautionary measure train service has been temporarily suspended at this time. There is no further information available at this time pic.twitter.com/8Y35vnx3e1 — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) October 23, 2019

