Train slams into unoccupied car stuck on tracks in Lincoln

LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an unoccupied car was struck by a train in Lincoln late Thursday night.

Lincoln police received multiple 911 calls reporting a disabled car stuck on the tracks at the Old Sudbury Road crossing just after 11 p.m. Shortly after, they got a report that a passing train had struck the vehicle.

Upon arrival, they discovered that no one was in the car at the time and no one was injured, police said.

Lincoln firefighters, along with transit police and Keolis Commuter Rail personnel, responded as a precaution.

The vehicle was removed from the tracks and train service was restored.

