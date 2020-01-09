Train with mechanical problem causes delays on stretch of Red Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters dealt with delays of up to 30 minutes on the northbound side of the Ashmont Branch of the Red Line on Thursday morning due to a train with a mechanical problem, the MBTA said.

The train that suffered a mechanical issue at the MBTA’s JFK/UMass station was later pushed to the yard.

Residual delays of up to 10 minutes were reported on the southbound side of the Red Line later in the morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

