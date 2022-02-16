BOSTON (WHDH) - An Orange Line train suffering from a mechanical problem filled an MBTA station with smoke and caused delays on Wednesday.

An issue with a motor on a train at the Chinatown station caused delays of up to 30 minutes, the MBTA said in a tweet shortly before 12:45 p.m.

The smoke has since been cleared and the train in question has been taken out of service.

The MBTA also warned that other trains may be held at stations or crossed back for service.

No additional details were immediately available.

