Trainer charged in death of ex-Patriot’s dog a court no-show

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trainer facing charges in the death of a dog that belonged to former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo failed to appear in court for her arraignment.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Amelia Ferreira was scheduled to appear in Wrentham District Court on Wednesday to face a charge of lying to police. The Sun Chronicle reports she didn’t show and police say they will issue a warrant for her arrest.

Ferreira, of Cranston, Rhode Island, faces similar charges there.

Mayo’s 5-year-old English bulldog, Knox, had been missing since June and was found dead in a trash bag in Ferreira’s home on Aug. 5.

Ferreira previously said she didn’t cause the death and apologized for not coming clean sooner.

The results of a necropsy were inconclusive but revealed no signs of trauma.