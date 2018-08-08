Trainer to be charged in second state for death of ex-Patriot player’s dog

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island woman allegedly involved in the death of a dog that belonged to former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo will also be charged in Massachusetts.

The 5-year-old English bulldog, called Knox, had been missing since June and was found dead inside the home of Amelia Ferreira, a Cranston, Rhode Island dog trainer. She was arrested Aug. 6.

In a recent Instagram post, Mayo writes that a trainer hid the dog in a trash bag for two months, sending his kids on “an emotional roller coaster.”

An attorney for Ferreira could not be identified.

Ferreira is being charged in Rhode Island with one count of obstruction and could faces charges of animal cruelty.

Knox disappeared in June while going on a walk with Ferreira.

