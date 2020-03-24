Trains bypassing Government Center station due to police investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s Government Center Station has been temporarily closed due to heavy police activity in the area Tuesday night.

Much of the area is roped off and both Blue and Green Line trains are bypassing the station while authorities continue to investigate.

Video of the scene shows the investigation centering on what appears to be a piece of kitchen equipment that was placed under a bench.

Blue Line and Green Line: Trains are temporarily bypassing Government Center due to police activity outside the station. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 24, 2020

Police did pick up that item, place it in a bag, and left the area.

A K-9 Unit was called to the scene.

No further information has been released.

It is unclear when regular service will resume.

