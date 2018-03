FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A winter storm slammed down on the area overnight, leading to hundreds of thousands of power outages.

A video sent to 7News showed one transformer in Falmouth blowing up.

This knocked out power to several homes and businesses.

At 5 a.m., almost 300,000 customers were without power throughout Massachusetts.

