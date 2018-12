NEW YORK (WHDH) - A transformer explosion in Queens Thursday night lit up the New York City sky.

Police say a transformer exploded at the Con Edison facility in Astoria shortly after 9 p.m.

People across the city took to social media, posting videos of the blue lights.

Some people reported electricity briefly flickering off in their homes.

