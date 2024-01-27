BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials evacuated the Lenox Hotel in Boston on Saturday after a transformer explosion in the rear of the building caused smoke to pour inside and created elevated carbon monoxide levels, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported explosion around 12:30 p.m. ordered a second alarm to evacuate the hotel, according to a post on the department’s X account.

Officials say the building was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters used fans to clear out the building.

The cause of the transformer explosion remains under investigation.

Companies ordered a 2nd alarm to evacuate the Lenox hotel , as a result of a transformer explosion in the rear of the hotel causing excessive smoke through the building. pic.twitter.com/5DZjlpDJ8D — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

The building has been safely evacuated, There was no fire in the hotel. Companies had high Carbon Monoxide levels in the building ,which have now dropped. Companies are in the process of venting the building of smoke using multiple fans throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/N6OAbBFczv — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

Deputy Chief Martin McCormack briefs the media on the transformer explosion behind the Lenox hotel. There were no injuries to report. ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ is on scene to determine the cause. The building and electrical inspectors will inspect the hotel for any damages. pic.twitter.com/H7SaPuB11t — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2024

