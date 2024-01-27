BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials evacuated the Lenox Hotel in Boston on Saturday after a transformer explosion in the rear of the building caused smoke to pour inside and created elevated carbon monoxide levels, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported explosion around 12:30 p.m. ordered a second alarm to evacuate the hotel, according to a post on the department’s X account.
Officials say the building was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries.
Firefighters used fans to clear out the building.
The cause of the transformer explosion remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)