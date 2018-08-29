CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A transformer fire knocked out power in Chelsea on one of the hottest evenings of the summer, police said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Chestnut Street about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday found a flaming transformer that knocked downed several power lines in the area.

Police say the outage impacted “many parts of the city,” leaving thousands without power. It had been completely restored by Wednesday morning.

Non-emergency phone lines were also briefly out of service.

“I was inside walking to the bedroom all I hear is boom boom, see flash of light,” said Anthony Zaroda, who saw the flames.

The fiber optic cables went up in flames right outside Zaroda’s window.

“You never know if the sparks are going to come over to your house, so it’s a little nerve-wracking, but I had the fire department here quick with no problems,” Zaroda said.

Fire crews extinguished the flames quickly but many were left without power on a day the heat index cracked 100 degrees.

“We’re hot, so we are heading out. But we do have a dog at home,” Alyssa Delgenio said. “We are going to have to get a hotel room, I think.”

Nearby, the excessive heat also caused problems at the police station.

The motor of a fan overheated, kicking up smoke and prompting the fire department to respond.

Meanwhile, surrounding businesses shut down early, unable to stay open without power.

