Transformer fire knocks out power in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A transformer fire has knocked out power in Chelsea Tuesday evening, police said.

Crews responding to a report of fire on Chestnut Street about 5:30 p.m. found a flaming transformer that knocked downed power lines.

Police say the outage is impacting “many parts of the city.”

More than 1,000 homes and businesses were without power as of 6 p.m., according to an Eversouce outage map.

Non-emergency phone lines were briefly out of service but have since been restored.

It’s not clear when the outage will be resolved.

This is a breaking news story.

