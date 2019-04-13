Transformer fire knocks out power to hundreds in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Nearly 1,000 Cambridge residents were without power Saturday due to a transformer fire.

Emergency crews responding to a reported transformer fire on Green Street around 10 p.m. found flames racing up a utility pole.

About 836 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Eversource employees are on scene working to repair the damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

