Transformer issue triggers emergency response near Boston City Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a reported transformer issue near City Hall Plaza Saturday afternoon.

A portion of Cambridge Street was temporarily closed to traffic as firefighters worked to contain the smoke coming from the transformer in the garage of the Center Plaza office building.

Eversource crews are en route to investigate.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the issue.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)