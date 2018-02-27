Transgender principal in Swampscott taking time off after saying she received hateful messages

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (WHDH) — An elementary school principal in Swampscott is taking time off after she said she received several hateful messages after coming out as transgender.

Shannon Daniels, the principal of Stanley Elementary School, made the announcement earlier this month. She and Swampscott Superintendent Pamela Angelakis agreed she would take a few days off to discuss what happened and how to move forward.

“I am mindful of the fact the last few weeks have been challenging and I want to assure you that providing a safe, supportive learning environment for all students and staff is the highest priority,” said Angelakis in a letter sent home to parents.

