RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (WHDH) — A transient is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault and homicide of a woman who had been reported missing in Rancho Cordova, California.

Mikilo Morgan Rawls, 37, was arrested Friday on charges of murder, rape, and sodomy for the death of Emma Roark, 20, of Rancho Cordova, according to Rancho Cordova police.

The transient from the Sacramento County area is being held without bail.

Roark had been reported missing after last being seen on Jan. 27.

Law enforcement members conducted an extensive search for Roark before finding her body on Feb. 2.

Roark’s death was ruled a homicide.

