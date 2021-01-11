Transit officer, driver hospitalized after crash near police headquarters

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Transit police officer and another driver were taken to a local hospital Monday night after a car accident.

The crash occurred about three blocks up from the Transit Police Headquarters on Topeka Street.

Both the officer and the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been made available.

The crash remains under investigation.

