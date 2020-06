CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A transit police officer rescued an injured hawk outside an MBTA stop in Cambridge on Tuesday.

The officer draped the bird in a cloth and placed it into a nearby cardboard box outside Alewife Station before turning it over to the environmental police.

There was no word on how the bird was injured or its current condition.

Transit Police Officer Haley went above and beyond to help a wounded hawk near #MBTA Alewife Station today. The hawk was turned over to the Environmental PD. pic.twitter.com/G9AFs5JKSa — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 23, 2020

