BOSTON (WHDH) - East Boston is bracing for a summer shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel.

The closure, which starts July 5, will last for nearly two months and has some residents expecting traffic torture. State and transportation leaders are giving a tour inside the Sumner Tunnel Saturday.

“I don’t have to commute. I feel bad for those who do,” a resident said at the MBTA’s informational meeting about the closure last Thursday.

For the last year, weekend closures have given drivers a preview on what to expect.

“On a Saturday night, if we want to go for dinner, a 15-minute drive, usually, is an hour and a half just trying to get out of East Boston,” a resident said at the meeting.

Some have raised concerns about how ambulances and other emergency vehicles will cut through the congestion.

Staging extra ambulances in East Boston is one way MassDOT hopes will alleviate disruption as crews repair the nearly 90-year-old tunnel.

Crews will be doing work on the tunnel that includes ceiling, roadway, walls, lighting and additional improvements which will increase safety and climate resiliency.

“The Sumner Tunnel is overdue for this restoration work and it’s part of keeping the community safe,” a resident said at the meeting last Thursday.

During the closure, there will be other options for those who normally use the Sumner including fare-free Blue Line service, reduced fare on the Commuter Rail and either free or reduced-fare harbor ferry service.

MBTA General Manager Philip Eng said he’s confident recent Blue Line upgrades have made it faster and more reliable.

But he and other transportation leaders are still asking everyone to be patient and prepared.

