BOSTON (WHDH) - Within an hour of alerting the public, MBTA Transit Police say a vehicle connected to an alleged kidnapping at South Station was located, and that the 1-month-old child involved was safe.

In an update on social medial, authorities said the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was stopped in Medford. According to Transit Police, a male was taken into custody while the child was apparently unharmed and being evaluated by an EMS crew.

In another update, Transit Police said “it was alleged” the male taken into custody was a relative of the infant who had “forcefully removed the infant from the mother (and) fled” Wednesday evening.

TPD noted the infant appeared unharmed and that the mother was with them.

Vehicle stopped in Medford. 1 male placed in custody. 1 month old baby being evaluated by EMS but appears unharmed. Thanks to everyone who RT !!!!! https://t.co/IwG01U6aSD — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 3, 2022

Originally posted at 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV that may be connected to what officials are call a “possible kidnapping” of a 1-month-old.

In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.

The vehicle may be travelling on Route 95 south toward Providence, Rhode Island, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call either 911 or Transit Police at 617-222-1212.

