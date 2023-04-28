BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suspect used the handle of a knife to smash a window of an MBTA High-Speed trolley in Mattapan on Thursday, according to Transit Police.
The incident happened around 5 p.m., police say. The suspect fled the scene but was later located on Blue Hill Avenue.
Officials say charges will be sought.
No additional information has been released.
