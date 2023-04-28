BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suspect used the handle of a knife to smash a window of an MBTA High-Speed trolley in Mattapan on Thursday, according to Transit Police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m., police say. The suspect fled the scene but was later located on Blue Hill Avenue.

Officials say charges will be sought.

No additional information has been released.

4/27 5PM a 19y/o armed w/a knife while on #MBTA High Speed trolley in Mattapan for some unknown reason used the handle of the knife&smashed the trolley window & fled. TPD offs located SP on Blue Hill Ave. Charges will be sought. pic.twitter.com/UgX6lH2KW8 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 28, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)