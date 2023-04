BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old East Boston man was arrested last week after attempting to gain entry to the Aquarium MBTA station by smashing through the window using a metal chair, according to Transit Police.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday, April 18 around 2:30 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

4/18 230AM TPD officers arrested a 25y/o male from East Boston after he attempted to gain entry into #MBTA Aquarium Station by smashing through the window using a metal chair. pic.twitter.com/rL4sWFQAUo — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 24, 2023

