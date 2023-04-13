SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for attempting to assault another man with a knife at the Assembly Square MBTA station, according to Transit Police.

The incident happened around 11 p.m., police say. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest for malicious damage to a motor vehicle out of Somerville District Court.

No additional information has been released.

