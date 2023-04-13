SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night for attempting to assault another man with a knife at the Assembly Square MBTA station, according to Transit Police.
The incident happened around 11 p.m., police say. The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest for malicious damage to a motor vehicle out of Somerville District Court.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)