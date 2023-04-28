BOSTON (WHDH) - Five juveniles are accused of dumping a woman’s groceries out and throwing items at her face and head at the Broadway MBTA station on Thursday, according to Transit Police.
Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. and the juveniles were unprovoked.
The suspects fled following the attack. The victim was taken to a hospital for a facial injury.
The incident remains under investigation and police say they are working to identify and arrest the suspects.
