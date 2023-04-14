BOSTON (WHDH) - A 64-year-old man was arrested for strangling another person Thursday night at the Aquarium MBTA station, according to Transit Police.

Officers responding to the station around 11 p.m. were told by witnesses that the suspect boarded a train, demanded that another man give up his seat, and attacked the passenger when he refused.

The suspect was taken to Transit Police Headquarters for booking.

No additional information has been released.

