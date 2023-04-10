CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 64-year-old Middleborough man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly ripping the backs off several Red Line seats and kicking the train window, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Officers located the suspect on the platform at the Alewife station and took him into custody according to police.

Police say the suspect also had a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

No additional information has been released.

4/8 930PM #MBTA Alewife a 64y/o male from Middleborough ripped the backs off several seats of RL car & kicked the train window. Offs located the SP on platform.He also had a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. SP was placed into custody/transp to TPD HQ 4 booking pic.twitter.com/zNhUw2VPJe — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 10, 2023

