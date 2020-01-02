Transit police arrest 2 men accused of bullying passengers on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men accused of bullying and assaulting people on a crowded MBTA train on New Year’s Eve were arrested by transit police officers after a brief foot chase, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two men harassing and intimidating other passengers on an Oak Grove-bound train around 5:45 p.m. were waiting for the car as it arrived at Back Bay Station and were immediately confronted by Tobias Chance, 19, of East Boston, and Raashan Severino, 18, of Boston, according to transit police.

The officers spoke with a male victim, over the age of 60, who said Chance and Severino had been bullying other passengers and that Chance assaulted him while he was on the train and kept him from calling the police.

After a brief chase, Cance and Severino were both arrested.

Chance was arrested on charges of assault and battery on an elderly person and intimidating a witness.

Severino was arrested on a charge of possessing Class B narcotics.

No additional information was immediately released.

