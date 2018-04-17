Transit police arrest 2 on weapons charges

Two Boston residents were arrested on weapons charges Friday after transit police say they were caught with a loaded handgun, officials said. Transit police monitoring the MBTA’s Forest Hill’s station about 2:30 p.m. said they spotted James Chin, 22, of Mattapan, “exhibiting signs of a person who potentially was carrying a firearm.” When they approached him, police said Chin ran off, dropping the loaded .380 caliber firearm he was carrying.

That’s when transit police say Nina Vidal, 18, also of Mattapan, ran over and picked it up. Vidal was quickly arrested and Chin was later tracked down.

Both Chin and Vidal have since been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

BOSTON (WHDH) -

