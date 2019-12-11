Transit police arrest Boston man accused of indecently assaulting girl at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Boston man is facing a criminal charge after police say he indecently assaulted a girl at an MBTA station Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported assault met the alleged victim at Park Street Station around 4 p.m., where she told them a man had just been indecently assaulted while she was walking through the Park Street/Downtown Crossing concourse with a friend, according to transit police.

After a search of the area, transit officers arrested Mohomed Diallo near Downtown Crossing Station after he was positively identified as the assault suspect.

