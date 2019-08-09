Transit police arrest couple accused of sexual activity near Government Center Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were arrested next to Government Center Station on Friday after officers responded to a report of two people engaged in sexual activity in public in downtown Boston.

Officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen who said they had just seen a man and woman engaged in a sex act behind the station just before 9 a.m., according to transit police.

Shannon O’Malley, 45, of Fall River, and Meghan Dunn, 41, of Boston, were found sitting on a bench.

Although the couple denied any sexual activity, they were both arrested after officers determined they had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

