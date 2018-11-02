Transit police arrest Dorchester man accused of urinating on subway tracks in front of children

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 46-year-old Dorchester man is facing a lewdness charge after police say he was caught urinating onto subway tracks in front of children.

Officers patrolling the MBTA’s Andrew Square Station around 6:25 p.m. on Halloween arrested Adam Smith after he was spotted standing on the southbound platform “with his genitals fully exposed and urinating into the track area,” according to transit police.

Transit police noted that the incident occurred while “there were several children in close proximity.”

After arresting him on a charge of open and gross lewdness, police say they determined he had an outstanding warrant out of South Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

