Transit police arrest Dorchester man accused of viciously attacking rider at Downtown Crossing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police took a Dorchester man into custody Sunday night after he allegedly attacked another man for looking at a woman he was with.

Thomas Cowans accused the 29-year-old victim of looking at the woman and began punching and kicking them around the face before attempting to take off with their cellphone, according to a release issued by police.

Cowans and the woman then proceeded to the platform where he was placed into custody.

During the booking process, officers found him to be in possession of a Class E drug.

He is facing assault and battery charges, attempted robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

