Transit police arrest Dorchester man on weapons charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons charges after police say they caught him with a loaded gun at the MBTA’S Forest Hills Station.

Officers monitoring school break around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday approached Isaiah James, 20, after they suspected he was in possession of a firearm, according to transit police. He was arrested after police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun and several hundred dollars in counterfeit money hidden in his pants.

James is expected to be arraigned on charges of possessing a firearm without an FID card, illegally possessing ammunition and possessing counterfeit money.

