Transit police arrest fugitive found hiding in bushes outside Quincy Adams station

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man was arrested on outstanding warrants Thursday after police officers found him hiding in the bushes outside of Quincy Adams MBTA station.

Officers responding to a report of a man loitering in the station’s parking garage learned that the suspect, Roy O’Driscoll, 50, had run away when he learned that police were on the way, according to transit police.

As they were passing through the garage, police say they spotted O’Driscoll hiding in the bushes while covering his face with a white towel.

He was arrested on warrants out of Quincy District Court charging him with threatening to commit a crime, witness intimidation, three counts of violating a harassment prevention order, and civil rights violations.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)