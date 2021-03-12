Transit police arrest man who was wanted on rape charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have arrested a man who was wanted on rape and assault charges, officials announced Friday.

Officers on patrol at the MBTA’s Back Bay station on Thursday observed 51-year-old Antonio Burgos loitering in the commuter rail lobby, according to the Transit Police Department.

Burgos, who claimed to be homeless, was taken into custody after officers learned that he had several warrants out of Roxbury District Court for charges including failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of rape, two counts of assault to rape, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information was immediately available.

