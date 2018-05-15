Transit police arrest Randolph man after violent struggle

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Randolph man was arrested on drug charges after transit officers saw him trying to avoid paying a fare in Boston Monday afternoon, police said.

Transit officers spotted Clayton Maddrey, 30, of Randolph, “piggybacking” behind another rider in an effort to avoid paying a fare about 4:45 p.m. Monday at the MBTA’s Massachusetts Avenue station, police said.

After refusing to identify himself, police say Maddrey yelled profanities, tried to run away, and got into a violent struggle with the officers.

While placing him under arrest, transit police said officers found that Maddrey was in possession of crack cocaine. He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Quincy District Court for breaking and entering a vehicle during the nighttime.

