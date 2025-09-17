BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman has been located and arrested after she was accused of pushing an elderly woman off an MBTA bus in Roxbury last week, Transit police wrote in a post on X Wednesday.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The incident happened September 8 at 1 p.m. at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets in Boston. The woman was hurt.

New video obtained by 7NEWS Tuesday shows the woman lying on the ground after the encounter.

“There was a lot of people there trying to figure out what was transpiring because we just saw an elderly lady fall on the ground and didn’t know what was going on,” said Mark Reeves, who saw what happened.

