BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Westwood man accused of lewd behavior on the commuter rail and Green Line earlier this year.

Jeremy Pincus, 53, was placed under arrest Wednesday for indecent assault and battery as well as lewd and lascivious conduct.

Pincus allegedly displayed lewd behavior on a Franklin-Forge Park commuter rail train on April 25 and again on a Green Line train at Copley Station May 2.

No other information is being released at this time.

